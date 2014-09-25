LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 1-2 points, or flat in percentage terms, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.5 percent, or 30.19 points, at
6,706.27 points on Wednesday.
* BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England will have to move more quickly on
interest rates if it sees that wage increases are not matched by productivity
gains, Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said in an interview published on
Thursday.
* BARCLAYS : Britain's anti-fraud agency has asked former Barclays
executives to give evidence as part of an investigation into undisclosed
payments the bank made to Qatari investors in 2008, the Financial Times
reported, citing sources.
* BRITAIN/ISLAMIC STATE AIR STRIKES: Prime Minister David Cameron said he
wanted Britain to join U.S.-led air strikes against the Islamic State militant
group after the Iraqi government requested London's help and he recalled
parliament to secure its approval for military action.
* UK CAR PRODUCTION: British car production fell by more than 20 percent in
August because of the timing of holidays and repairs to a major plant but output
so far in 2014 remains ahead of last year, an industry body said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)