LONDON Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening 36 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, on Friday,
* December futures on the index were up 0.7 percent
by 0623 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index slid to its lowest closing level
this year on Thursday, ending down by 111.13 points, or 1.7
percent, at 6,446.39 points, on disappointment with the European
Central Bank's latest stimulus measures.
* The FTSE 100 index has endured a torrid week - down more
than 3 percent so far, its worst performance this year - leaving
it looking more "oversold" on its 14-day Relative Strength
Index, a technical momentum indicator, than it has in more than
three years.
* Investors are now focusing on U.S. nonfarm payrolls data,
set for release later on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters
expect U.S. employers to have hired 215,000 workers in
September, up from a disappointing 142,000 in August.
EASYJET : The low-cost airline lifted its annual
profit forecast, after it benefited from lower than expected
fuel costs, favourable exchange rate moves and a two-week strike
at rival airline Air France-KLM.
* DEBENHAMS, SPORTS DIRECT : Britain's
biggest sporting goods chain Sports Direct said it had acquired
a further 4.6 percent stake in Debenhams, the country's
second-biggest department store company, in a deal which
strengthens ties between the retailers.
* BP : BP Plc asked a U.S. court to reconsider a
September ruling that found the company "grossly negligent" for
the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, a finding that boosted
its potential liabilities by about $18 billion.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS has hired Goldman
Sachs to seek buyers for Coutts International and is expected to
tell potential suitors that they will not be allowed to use the
Coutts brand, the Financial Times reported.
