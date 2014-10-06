(Adds futures, further company news)

LONDON Oct 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Monday, with December futures on the index up 0.5 percent at 0624 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index ended 1.3 percent higher at 6,527.91 points on Friday.

* BG GROUP - The gas producer said on Monday it had received $350 million from the Egyptian government following a commitment by Cairo to repay outstanding debts to the energy industry.

* TESCO - The troubled grocer has beefed-up its board with the appointment of two new non-executive directors who provide retail and international experience.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC - Lloyds will cut thousands of staff and close more branches as Britain's largest retail lender embraces a "digitisation" strategy and automates its entire business, The Times reported on Monday. (thetim.es/1yGinhh)

* WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC - The grocer will launch more price cuts and promotions before Christmas, chief executive Dalton Philips promised, as part of the embattled supermarket chain's fight back against the discounters, The Guardian reported on Monday. (bit.ly/1uqw8ga)

* BT GROUP PLC - BT could take until beyond the current financial year to return to the consumer mobile market, due to technical problems, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

