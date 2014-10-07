EDINBURGH Oct 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 to 3 points, or 0.05 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent, or 35.74 points, at 6,563.65 points on Monday, boosted by gains in banks with Hong Kong exposure, after civil unrest there eased.

* MINERS - Global miner Rio Tinto rejected a merger approach from smaller rival Glencore Plc to create a $160 billion mining and trading giant in August just as the price of its most profitable product, iron ore, slid toward a five-year low.

* TESCO - British grocer Tesco Plc's Chairman Richard Broadbent might consider resigning after the investigation into company's accounting practices is complete, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Separately, private equity buyout firm TPG has approached troubled British grocer Tesco PLC to buy its data gathering and analysis subsidiary Dunnhumby, which is worth well over 2 billion sterling, the Sky News reported on Monday.

* BSKYB - Shareholders of BSkyB overwhelmingly approved the purchase of Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia from Twenty-First Century Fox on Monday.

