EDINBURGH Oct 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 1 to 3 points, or 0.05 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent, or 35.74 points, at 6,563.65
points on Monday, boosted by gains in banks with Hong Kong exposure, after civil
unrest there eased.
* MINERS - Global miner Rio Tinto rejected a merger
approach from smaller rival Glencore Plc to create a $160 billion
mining and trading giant in August just as the price of its most profitable
product, iron ore, slid toward a five-year low.
* TESCO - British grocer Tesco Plc's Chairman Richard
Broadbent might consider resigning after the investigation into company's
accounting practices is complete, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
sources familiar with the matter.
* Separately, private equity buyout firm TPG has approached troubled British
grocer Tesco PLC to buy its data gathering and analysis subsidiary Dunnhumby,
which is worth well over 2 billion sterling, the Sky News reported on Monday.
* BSKYB - Shareholders of BSkyB overwhelmingly approved the
purchase of Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia from Twenty-First Century Fox on
Monday.
