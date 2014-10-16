(Adds company news items, futures price)

LONDON Oct 16 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract rose 0.6 percent on Thursday, with European stock markets expected to steady at the open after a sharp sell-off in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell 2.8 percent to 6,211.64 points on Wednesday, slumping to a 15-month low on concerns about the global economy.

* SHIRE : U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc recommended that shareholders vote against its $55 billion takeover of Shire Plc in the wake of a U.S. government move to curb deals designed to cut high taxes.

* BSKYB : Britain's BSkyB, in the process of buying Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, reported slightly better than expected first-quarter profits due to a broad demand for its services.

* DIAGEO : Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, reported a 1.5 percent decline in first-quarter organic net sales on Thursday, hurt by ongoing weakness and currency devaluations in a number of emerging markets.

* BHP BILLITON : Mining company BHP Billiton said it planned a stock market listing for the new company that will be created from its demerger plans.

* MAN GROUP : Hedge fund company Man Group Plc said on Thursday that its funds under management (FuM) rose by 25 percent to $72.3 billion in the September quarter.

* POLYMETAL : Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on Thursday its revenues fell 13 percent in the third quarter of 2014, year-on-year, to $451 million.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England will not seek to react to financial markets' changing expectations about when the central bank will start to raise interest rates, a BoE policymaker said on Wednesday.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : Diamond producer De Beers has signed a three-year wage deal with South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Anglo American unit said on Wednesday, narrowly avoiding strikes that have plagued the rest of the mining industry.

* WONGA: British payday lender Wonga is hiring another former employee of RSA Insurance Group PLC in an attempt to repair its damaged reputation, Sky News said.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)