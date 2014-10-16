(Adds company news items, futures price)
LONDON Oct 16 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract rose
0.6 percent on Thursday, with European stock markets expected to steady at the
open after a sharp sell-off in the previous session. For more on the factors
* The UK blue chip index fell 2.8 percent to 6,211.64 points on Wednesday,
slumping to a 15-month low on concerns about the global economy.
* SHIRE : U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc recommended
that shareholders vote against its $55 billion takeover of Shire Plc in the wake
of a U.S. government move to curb deals designed to cut high taxes.
* BSKYB : Britain's BSkyB, in the process of buying Rupert Murdoch's
pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, reported slightly better than expected
first-quarter profits due to a broad demand for its services.
* DIAGEO : Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, reported a
1.5 percent decline in first-quarter organic net sales on Thursday, hurt by
ongoing weakness and currency devaluations in a number of emerging markets.
* BHP BILLITON : Mining company BHP Billiton said it planned
a stock market listing for the new company that will be created from its
demerger plans.
* MAN GROUP : Hedge fund company Man Group Plc said on Thursday that
its funds under management (FuM) rose by 25 percent to $72.3 billion in the
September quarter.
* POLYMETAL : Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said on
Thursday its revenues fell 13 percent in the third quarter of 2014,
year-on-year, to $451 million.
* BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England will not seek to react to financial
markets' changing expectations about when the central bank will start to raise
interest rates, a BoE policymaker said on Wednesday.
* ANGLO AMERICAN : Diamond producer De Beers has signed a three-year
wage deal with South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Anglo
American unit said on Wednesday, narrowly avoiding strikes that have
plagued the rest of the mining industry.
* WONGA: British payday lender Wonga is hiring another former employee of
RSA Insurance Group PLC in an attempt to repair its damaged reputation,
Sky News said.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)