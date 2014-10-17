LONDON Oct 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were down 0.2 percent by 0635 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 6,195.91 points in the previous session.

* OLD MUTUAL - The Financial services group's wealth arm will acquire investment management firm Quilter Cheviot for 585 million pounds($940.97 million), the company said on Friday.

* Embattled West African iron-ore miner London Mining said on Thursday that its board had decided to place the company into administration.

* ROLLS-ROYCE - The British engineer warned that it would not return to growth next year, having previously said that it would, as economic conditions have deteriorated and customers were delaying decisions.

* PETROFAC - The company said it was on track to deliver net profit in range $580-$600 million for the full year of 2014, in line with a previous guidance.

* TRAVIS PERKINS - Britain's No. 1 supplier of building materials posted slowing sales growth in its third quarter though it still won market share, it said on Friday.

* MARKS & SPENCER, SAINSBURY'S - Shares in Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury's rose 4 percent and 3.4 percent respectively on Thursday. The Daily Mail newspaper's market report said their shares were helped by the revival of market talk of a potential merger between the two companies.

* JIMMY CHOO - Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo has set its London flotation price at 140 pence a share, the bottom of its indicative range, valuing the company at 545.6 million pounds ($877.2 million), the company said on Friday.

* Oil got some respite on Friday from a four-month rout, with Brent climbing by almost a dollar to above $86 a barrel after positive U.S. data buoyed global financial markets.

* London copper bounced off six-month lows after the U.S. economy showed signs of strength, but lingering global growth concerns kept a recovery in check as markets await China economic data next week.

(1 US dollar = 0.6216 British pound) (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing By Blaise Robinson)