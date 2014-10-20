LONDON Oct 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 26-27 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 1.9 percent at 6,310.29 points on Friday.

* TESCO : The investigation into a 250 million pound ($402 million) profit overstatement at supermarket operator Tesco Plc has unearthed evidence of "inappropriate behaviour" by staff, two national newspapers reported on Sunday.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE /EBOLA: Britain's biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on Saturday work to develop a vaccine to combat Ebola, which has killed thousands in West Africa, was moving at a rapid pace.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : Standard Chartered has notified thousands of UAE small and medium enterprise customers it is closing their accounts as it responds to pressure from US regulators to cut its risks following an anti-money laundering settlement.

* UK ECONOMY: Business investors are increasingly worried about political risks in Britain, including the outcome of a national election in May and a possible referendum on European Union (EU) membership, an economic forecasting firm said. In a report due to be published on Monday, EY ITEM Club predicted growth in business investment next year would slow to 5.8 percent from 9 percent in 2014.

* UK/EU: Outgoing EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Sunday warned British Prime Minister David Cameron against trying to rewrite the European Union's freedom of movement principle, saying it was essential to the bloc's internal market.

* DIDCOT POWER STATION: Fire crews were battling a huge fire at Didcot B Power Station, about 70 miles (113 km) west of London, late on Sunday, an RWE spokesperson said. A spokesman for energy company RWE, which owns the gas-burning power station, confirmed that no one was injured and the fire was under control.

