* The UK blue chip index closed down 43.22 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,267.07 points, on Monday.

* China's economic growth slowed in the third quarter to its weakest since the 2008/09 global financial crisis as a slumping property market dragged on manufacturing and investment, adding to concerns about flagging global growth.

* BAE SYSTEMS - South Korea said it could cancel a planned $1 billion-plus deal for BAE Systems to upgrade its F-16 fighter jets and seek a new different contractor if talks with the British company do not proceed smoothly.

* SHIRE - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie said on Monday it has reached agreement with Shire to officially call off its proposed $55 billion purchase of the Irish company, and will pay Shire a $1.64 billion breakup fee for walking away from the deal.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - the miner has been refused a license to extend the life of its Drayton coal mine in eastern Australia, reversing an earlier approval by government regulators in the latest blow to Australia's coal sector.

* Brent edged up on Tuesday, holding above $85 a barrel as robust China oil demand supported prices, although gains were capped by oversupply and lingering fears of a weak global economy.

* London copper edged up as hopes grew of more stimulus measures from China after the top consumer of the metal reported a slowing of third-quarter economic growth to its weakest since the 2008/09 global financial crisis.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ASOS PLC PRELIM

GKN PLC Q3 TRADE

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE

WHITBREAD PLC INTERIM

