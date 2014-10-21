LONDON Oct 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly lower on Tuesday, with futures for the index falling 0.3 percent by 0628 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 43.22 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,267.07 points, on Monday.

* China's economic growth slowed in the third quarter to its weakest since the 2008/09 global financial crisis as a slumping property market dragged on manufacturing and investment, adding to concerns about flagging global growth.

* BAE SYSTEMS - South Korea said it could cancel a planned $1 billion-plus deal for BAE Systems to upgrade its F-16 fighter jets and seek a new different contractor if talks with the British company do not proceed smoothly.

* ARM HOLDINGS - The chip designer reported disappointing royalty revenue in the third quarter, resulting in a 12 percent rise in total revenue to $320.2 million, just short of market expectations of $326.3 million.

* ASOS - British online fashion retailer ASOS posted a 14 percent fall in annual profit after the strength of sterling hit sales growth overseas.

* GKN - The British engineering company said it was on track for growth in 2014 after posting a 6 percent rise in third quarter profit, driven by strong performances in its aerospace and automotive units.

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP - The hotels group, one of the world's largest hoteliers, posted a 7 percent rise in third-quarter room revenue, fuelled by growth in all of its four regions.

* RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP - Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group RB.L reported higher third-quarter sales, helped by strength in its health business.

* WHITBREAD - Whitbread posted an 18.5 percent rise in first-half profit after new openings and growing demand at both its Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee chain helped send sales up strongly.

* SHIRE - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie said on Monday it has reached agreement with Shire to officially call off its proposed $55 billion purchase of the Irish company, and will pay Shire a $1.64 billion breakup fee for walking away from the deal.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - the miner has been refused a license to extend the life of its Drayton coal mine in eastern Australia, reversing an earlier approval by government regulators in the latest blow to Australia's coal sector.

* Brent edged up on Tuesday, holding above $85 a barrel as robust China oil demand supported prices, although gains were capped by oversupply and lingering fears of a weak global economy.

* London copper edged up as hopes grew of more stimulus measures from China after the top consumer of the metal reported a slowing of third-quarter economic growth to its weakest since the 2008/09 global financial crisis.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson)