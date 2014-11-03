EDINBURGH Nov 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 to 8 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 1.3 percent at 6,546.47 points on Friday, marking a four-day winning run and extending a rebound from 15-month lows earlier in October.

* TESCO - Grocer Tesco is in the early stages of examining a potential float of Tesco bank, which could raise between 500 million and 1 billion pounds ($800 million-1.6 billion), the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - Mick Davis, the former boss of miner Xstrata , has made an offer for Anglo American assets including copper mines in Chile, Brazilian nickel mines and some coal operations, the Sunday Times reported without citing sources.

* DIAGEO PLC - Diageo is nearing a deal with Jose Cuervo that would give the British liquor company full ownership of Don Julio tequila in exchange for its Bushmills whiskey label, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

