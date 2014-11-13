EDINBURGH Nov 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 2 to 5 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Thursday,
* The UK blue chip index down 0.3 percent at 6,611.04 points, hit by
disappointing earnings reports and fines on banks for to settle allegations of
foreign exchange malpractice.
* B SKY B - British Sky Broadcasting, Rupert Murdoch's pioneering
pay-TV company that transformed the country's entertainment market, is to drop
the British from its name to reflect its expansion into Europe.
* SERCO - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is one of the
firms interested in buying a set of businesses being put up for sale by Serco
Group Plc, a British outsourcing firm, Sky News reported.
* EX-DIVS - Royal Dutch Shell , Marks & Spencer and
B Sky B all trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout on
Thursday, knocking 8 points off of the FTSE 100.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SABMiller PLC
Vedanta Resources PLC
London Stock Exchange Group PLC
Spirent Communications plc
Great Portland Estates PLC
Rexam PLC
3i Group PLC
ITV PLC
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)