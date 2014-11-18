EDINBURGH Nov 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 8 to 11 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent higher at 6,671.97 points,
supported after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said unconventional
monetary policy measures could include buying sovereign bonds.
* MARKS & SPENCER - British retailer Marks & Spencer poached John
Lewis' chief financial officer Helen Weir to be its new head of finance
late on Monday.
* SALAMANDER ENERGY - A consortium led by Spain's Compania Espanola
de Petroleos (CEPSA) said on Monday it was withdrawing from the bidding to
acquire oil firm Salamander Energy, reducing the competition for rival
suitor Ophir.
* QUINDELL - Rob Terry will step down as chairman of British IT
outsourcer and consultancy firm Quindell PLC, Sky News reported on
Monday.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)