LONDON Nov 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
* The UK blue chip index closed closed up 0.6 percent at 6,709.13 points on
Tuesday, after rising as high as 6,714.12, the highest level since late
September.
* ROYAL MAIL - The mail group halved the expected growth rate of its
UK parcels market to 1-2 percent on Wednesday due to fierce competition which
helped send first-half operating profit down 21 percent.
* ICAP - The world's largest interdealer broker reported an 9
percent fall on a constant currency basis in first-half revenue amid fragile
market conditions. It also said it is in discussions to combine ICAP Shipping
with Howe Robinson Group.
* MELROSE INDUSTRIES - British investment firm said it expects
early next year to recommend the return of about 200 million pounds ($312.5
million) in capital to shareholders.
* BRITVIC - The soft drinks manufacturer behind Robinsons and J2O,
has begun a search for heavyweight figures to refresh its boardroom nearly a
decade after it became a separately listed company, Sky News reported late on
Tuesday. (bit.ly/1yPGMg5)
* BANKS - British lawmakers will quiz top bankers in the wake of last
week's $4.3 billion deal with regulators to settle allegations of collusion and
manipulation in the foreign exchange market, a source familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
* PUB COMPANIES - British lawmakers on Tuesday voted to give people who
lease pubs from big companies more freedom about where they buy their beer,
overturning government plans for industry reforms.
