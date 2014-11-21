LONDON Nov 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 to 6 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 6,678.90 points in the previous session.

* SMITH & NEPHEW - Shares in the company closed 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, with the Daily Mail newspaper saying that intensified market talk of a cash bid from U.S. company Stryker helped the stock.

* ROLLS-ROYCE - The British company said it won a $5 billion contract to supply aero engines to power 50 new Airbus planes ordered by Delta Air Lines.

* VODAFONE - Telecommunications firm Cable & Wireless helped Britain eavesdrop on millions of Internet users worldwide, Channel 4 reported on Thursday, citing previously secret documents leaked by a fugitive former U.S. National Security Agency contractor. Cable & Wireless was bought by Vodafone in 2012.

* OPHIR ENERGY - British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy offered to buy peer Salamander Energy in an all-stock transaction, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

* Brent briefly rose to $80 a barrel on Friday on speculation OPEC could agree to output cuts at its meeting next week, with strong U.S. economic data also bolstering oil prices.

* London nickel rose on Friday and was on track for a five percent weekly rise as Chinese stainless steel mills used up ore stockpiles amid a disruption in supplies from the Philippines.

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)