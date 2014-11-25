BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
LONDON Nov 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 4 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent at 6,729.79 points at the close on Monday, pausing near a two-month high after a fifth straight week of gains.
* GLENCORE - Peabody Energy Corp and Glencore Plc have agreed to form a joint venture at two neighbouring mines in Australia's Hunter Valley, in a bid to slash costs amid a slump in coal prices.
* BANKS - U.S. prosecutors will travel to London in the coming weeks to interview traders about currency market manipulation, the latest sign that authorities are closer to filing criminal charges stemming from the long-running probe, sources told Reuters.
