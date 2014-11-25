(Adds further company news)

LONDON Nov 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 4 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent at 6,729.79 points at the close on Monday, pausing near a two-month high after a fifth straight week of gains.

* KINGFISHER - Europe's No. 1 home improvement retailer posted an 11.8 percent decline in third quarter profit, hurt by a tough French market and foreign currency movements.

* SEVERN TRENT - British water supplier Severn Trent reported a 3 percent rise in half-year profit before tax, allowing it to maintain its promise to pay a higher dividend for the full year.

* GLENCORE - Peabody Energy Corp and Glencore Plc have agreed to form a joint venture at two neighbouring mines in Australia's Hunter Valley, in a bid to slash costs amid a slump in coal prices.

A prominent mining banker has told hedge funds that Glencore will merge with Rio Tinto at some point, according to press reports.

* BANKS - U.S. prosecutors will travel to London in the coming weeks to interview traders about currency market manipulation, the latest sign that authorities are closer to filing criminal charges stemming from the long-running probe, sources told Reuters.

* NATIONWIDE - Britain's biggest customer-owned lender reported an 83 percent rise in underlying profit in the first half of its financial year and said it had increased its share of the personal current account market.

* IG GROUP - Online trading company IG Group said on Tuesday that it would achieve record quarterly revenue after client activity increased significantly in the second quarter.

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS - British pubs and restaurants group Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 13.4 percent drop in full-year pretax profit, citing weak consumer spending.

* DE LA RUE - British banknote printer De La Rue expects challenging market conditions for the next two years, it said on Tuesday, after it reported a 37 percent fall in pretax profit in the first half of its financial year.

