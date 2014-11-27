BRIEF-Lypsa Gems & Jewellery to consider issue of bonus shares to shareholders of co
* Says to consider issue of bonus shares to shareholders of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 to 9 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.97 points lower, or flat in percentage terms, at 6,729.17 points in the previous session.
* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto said it approved the development of a fourth pipe at its Diavik diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories.
* Two thirds of Britain's smaller companies are aiming to pay off their debt and not borrow more, according to a survey published on Thursday.
* Brent crude fell to a four-year low under $76.30 a barrel on Thursday as it became increasingly unlikely that OPEC would cut output in support of prices during a meeting in Austria.
* London copper edged up on Thursday from a three-week low hit in the previous session as a softer dollar offset concerns over demand growth in top consumer China.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Full Year 2014 Shaftesbury PLC Earnings
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 24) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -----------------------------------