LONDON Dec 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 to 13 points, or 0.2 percent higher, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.4 percent at 6,716.63 points.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The British pharmaceutical company said late on Wednesday it would shed "several hundred" U.S. commercial jobs and a similar number of research positions as it restructures operations in its biggest market, where drug sales are flagging.

* PHARMACEUTICALS - The Daily Mail market report said that British firms Shire and AstraZeneca could be looking to by the U.S. company ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a bolt-on acquisition.

* The European Central Bank will spell out the scale of economic malaise facing the euro zone after it meets on Thursday under growing pressure to take dramatic action to prevent the bloc going into reverse.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

TUI Travel PLC Full Year 2014 Earnings Release

Betfair Group PLC Half Year 2015 Earnings Release

Greene King PLC Half Year 2014 Earnings Release

DS Smith PLC Half Year 2014/15 Earnings Release

Photo-Me International Half Year 2014 Earnings Release

Mulberry Group PLC Interim 2014 Earnings Release

