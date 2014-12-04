(Adds company news)

LONDON Dec 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 to 13 points, or 0.2 percent higher, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.4 percent at 6,716.63 points.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The British pharmaceutical company said late on Wednesday it would shed "several hundred" U.S. commercial jobs and a similar number of research positions as it restructures operations in its biggest market, where drug sales are flagging.

* TUI TRAVEL - British travel group TUI Travel, reporting its last set of annual results before it merges with Germany's TUI AG, said profit rose 11 percent, beating forecasts, and the coming tie-up would accelerate long-term growth.

* MULBERRY - British handbag maker Mulberry slumped to a first half loss as it counted the cost of an ill-fated push upmarket but said a return to its lower priced roots had seen sales rise more recently.

* SKY - Pay-TV group Sky said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a controlling stake in Sky Bet to CVC Capital Partners in a move which values the online betting business at 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion).

* CENTRICA - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem has fined the country's largest energy supplier, Centrica, 11.1 million pounds ($17.4 million) for failing to meet energy efficiency obligations by a 2012 deadline.

* EASYJET - Airline easyJet reported November passenger figures up 3.1 percent to 4,386,296.

* PETS AT HOME - Britain's biggest pet shop group Pets at Home reported an 11 percent rise in first-half core earnings and announced its first dividend payment after floating on the London Stock Exchange earlier this year.

* NUMIS - The British investment bank and stockbroker said full-year adjusted pretax profit rose 22 percent, boosted by a flurry of stock market listings in London early in the year.

* PHARMACEUTICALS - The Daily Mail market report said that British firms Shire and AstraZeneca could be looking to by the U.S. company ARIAD Pharmaceuticals in a bolt-on acquisition.

* The European Central Bank will spell out the scale of economic malaise facing the euro zone after it meets on Thursday under growing pressure to take dramatic action to prevent the bloc going into reverse.

