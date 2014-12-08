LONDON Dec 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2
to 3 points lower, or down 0.04 percent, on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.95 percent higher at 6,742.84 points on
Friday.
* BP - The company is to axe middle managers and could freeze
projects as it grapples with the plummeting oil price, The Sunday Times
reported, citing finance director Brian Gilvary.
* Oil prices fell more than a dollar at one stage on Monday after Morgan
Stanley cut its forecast for Brent crude, approaching a five-year low hit early
this month, and the market got little support from mixed Chinese trade data.
* China's imports shrank unexpectedly in November while export growth
slowed, fueling concerns the world's second-largest economy could be facing a
sharper slowdown and adding pressure on policymakers to ramp up stimulus
measures.
* London copper was steady on Monday and holding above last week's
four-and-a-half-year lows, with expectations of further stimulus from China
supporting prices after trade data was weaker than expected.
