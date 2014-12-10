LONDON Dec 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 to 26 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 2.1 percent lower at 6,529.47 points on Tuesday, hit by supermarket retailer Tesco's fourth profit warning this year.

* Britain's economy still looks on course to expand at a strong pace in 2015, but raising interest rates now would pose a "huge risk" to its recovery, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Wednesday.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered will face another three years of scrutiny by U.S. prosecutors for compliance with government sanctions against certain countries, according to documents filed on Tuesday that also noted another probe of the bank is underway.

* BG GROUP - British gas giant BG Group said on Tuesday it agreed to sell its wholly owned QCLNG Pipeline Pty Ltd subsidiary in Australia to APA Group for $5 billion.

* BP - The British oil major plans to invest more than $12 billion in Egypt over the next five years, and to double its gas supplies to the local market in the next decade, the country manager of BP Egypt said on Tuesday.

* BT - The board of BT met on Tuesday to discuss the possible acquisition of British mobile operators O2 or EE, and agreed to continue talks with both sides, a person familiar with the situation said.

