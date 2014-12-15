LONDON Dec 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 56 to 61 points, or as much as 1 percent lower on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index fell 161 points, or 2.5 percent, to 6,300.63 points
on Friday, taking its weekly loss to 6.3 percent, the biggest since August 2011
as crude oil prices fell further and disappointing Chinese economic data hit
commodity stocks.
* MINERS - Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are amassing vast
copper holdings in a push to capture a greater chunk of the $140 billion world
market, apparently aiming to squeeze out high-cost producers just as they did in
the global iron ore business.
* UTILITIES - Britain's Energy Secretary Ed Davey said on Monday he wants
the market share of independent energy providers to treble by the end of the
decade, as the competition watchdog looks into the competitive behaviour of
major utilities.
* HSBC - The Swiss private banking arm of HSBC Holdings is not for
sale, its head said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)