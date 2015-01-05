LONDON Jan 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 23-24 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 6,547.80 points on Friday.

* TESCO : British supermarket chain Tesco will on Thursday announce drastic changes to supplier contracts and job cuts to help rebuild its reputation after an accounting scandal and four profit warnings last year, the Sunday Times reported.

* GLENCORE : Glencore Plc on Monday said it was restarting coal mining operations in Australia, following a three-week suspension aimed at combating a global supply glut made worse by protectionist trade measures introduced in China.

* JOHN LEWIS : Sales at Britain's biggest department store group John Lewis rose nearly 5 percent in the five weeks to Dec. 27, driven by the "Black Friday" frenzy at the start of the period and by last-minute Christmas gift-buying at the end.

* GREENE KING /SPIRIT PUB : C&C Group is expected to withdraw its interest in bidding for Spirit Pub Company next week, leaving the way clear for Greene King Plc to complete a recommended 1.35 billion pound ($2.07 billion) takeover of the Chef & Brewer operator, The Times reported. (thetim.es/1tB3QML)

* INVESTEC /COUTTS: The Anglo-South African financial services group Investec Plc has joined a cluster of international banks eyeing bids for the international arm of Coutts, the wealth manager whose customers include Her Majesty The Queen, Sky News reported. Coutts' international unit has been put up for sale by Royal Bank of Scotland. (bit.ly/1KcZPby)

* MCBRIDE : McBride, which provides private label household and personal care products, said first-half trading was in line with its expectations.

* XAAR : Xaar, a company which supplies inkjet printheads, named Doug Edwards as its chief executive officer.

* RANGERS : Scottish soccer club Rangers said it had received a bid approach from U.S. financier Robert Sarver.

* UK PENSIONS: Older Britons who currently receive a monthly pension from an annuity may be able to sell their right to a regular income for upfront cash, under proposals being considered by the government.

* UK DIVIDENDS: Britain's biggest companies are set to lavish 85.3 billion pounds ($131 billion) on their shareholders in 2015 as they draw on their cash hoards to supplement regular dividends with additional one-off payouts, a study said on Monday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)