LONDON Jan 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 to 13 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent down, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 2 percent at 6,417.16 points in the previous session.

* China's services sector grew at its fastest pace in three months in December as new orders remained strong, a private survey showed, an encouraging sign of strength even as manufacturing activity slows and the property market softens.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The group's deputy chief executive officer, Chris Sullivan, has left the state-backed British lender earlier than expected, according to The Telegraph.

* Oil edged up on Tuesday, steadying after a 5 percent plunge in the previous session that saw prices touch fresh 5-1/2-year lows in an oversupplied market.

* Copper futures were mixed, with London contracts rebounding but Shanghai metal under pressure because of a policy shift by Beijing that could lift Chinese output.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)