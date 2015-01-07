LONDON Jan 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 12 to 15 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.8 percent to 6,366.51 points on Tuesday.

* SAINSBURY : British grocer Sainsbury's posted a better than expected performance in the Christmas quarter, though it was still hurt by a loss of share to discounters and an intensifying industry price war.

* PERSIMMON : Persimmon, Britain's biggest housebuilder by market value, reported a 23 percent year-on-year rise in full-year revenue to 2.6 billion pounds ($4 billion), slightly ahead of analyst estimates.

* EASYJET : Budget airline easyJet reported a 3.2 percent rise in December passenger numbers.

* AGGREKO : Power generator company Aggreko announced new contract wins.

* BARCLAYS : British bank Barclays Plc's non-core business head Eric Bommensath will retire and leave later this year after 17 years at the institution, according to a report by Sky News.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell will pay out 55 million pounds ($83.4 million) in compensation for two oil spills in Nigeria in 2008 after agreeing a settlement with the affected community.

* UK CAR SALES: British new car registrations last year reached their highest point since 2004 and the outlook for 2015 is for a similar level of sales, the head of an industry body said on Tuesday.

* GLENCORE : Resources group Glencore International said on Wednesday it was seeing little impact on its operations from heavy rains sweeping through parts of Australia's Mount Isa region, where it mines and processes base metals.

* ROBERT WALTERS : Recruitment consultancy Robert Walters reported a rise in full-year net income.

* JKX : JKX Oil & Gas said it would suspend its 2015 capital investment programme in Ukraine.

* BOOHOO : Boohoo.com, the British own brand online fashion retailer, said it expected full-year earnings to fall below forecasts after a marketing push failed to bolster sales amid vast industry promotions.

* UK BANKS: Some of Britain's big banks said when they were recapitalised five years ago they should be blocked from paying dividends if they took a bailout from the government, according to Bank of England meeting minutes from the time.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)