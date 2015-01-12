LONDON Jan 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
10 to 14 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Monday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.1 percent at 6,501.14 points in the
previous session.
* SHIRE - Shire has agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc
for $5.2 billion in its biggest acquisition yet, as the Dublin-based drugmaker
strengthens its position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare diseases.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank is preparing to withdraw from
its Asian corporate banking business and put most of it up for sale, according
to a report by Bloomberg citing a person with knowledge of the discussions.
* Britain's opposition Labour Party said it would try to introduce a law to
give the energy regulator the power to force firms to cut prices in response to
falls in wholesale costs, a move it hopes will boost it four months before a
national election.
* Global oil prices extended their slide on Monday as Goldman Sachs lowered
its short-term price outlook, while refineries in Ohio and Pennsylvania were hit
by fires over the weekend, curtailing demand for crude in the U.S.
* London copper teetered towards fresh four-and-a-half year lows, with
investors betting further losses were to come given stuttering demand growth in
the United States and China.
