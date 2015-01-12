LONDON Jan 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 14 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.1 percent at 6,501.14 points in the previous session.

* SHIRE - Shire has agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion in its biggest acquisition yet, as the Dublin-based drugmaker strengthens its position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare diseases.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank is preparing to withdraw from its Asian corporate banking business and put most of it up for sale, according to a report by Bloomberg citing a person with knowledge of the discussions.

* Britain's opposition Labour Party said it would try to introduce a law to give the energy regulator the power to force firms to cut prices in response to falls in wholesale costs, a move it hopes will boost it four months before a national election.

* Global oil prices extended their slide on Monday as Goldman Sachs lowered its short-term price outlook, while refineries in Ohio and Pennsylvania were hit by fires over the weekend, curtailing demand for crude in the U.S.

* London copper teetered towards fresh four-and-a-half year lows, with investors betting further losses were to come given stuttering demand growth in the United States and China.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)