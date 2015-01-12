LONDON Jan 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening steady on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.1 percent at 6,501.14 points in the previous session.

* SHIRE - Shire has agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion in its biggest acquisition yet, as the Dublin-based drugmaker strengthens its position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare diseases.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank is preparing to withdraw from its Asian corporate banking business and put most of it up for sale, according to a report by Bloomberg citing a person with knowledge of the discussions.

* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker said its MedImmune biotech unit had struck a deal with unlisted U.S. company Omnis Pharmaceuticals on the development of cancer-fighting oncolytic viruses.

* TESCO - Tesco could close up to 13 smaller shops in Hungary as part of a cost-cutting drive, the daily Magyar Nemzet reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

* BP - BP and Anadarko Petroleum Corp narrowly failed to persuade a U.S appeals court to reconsider its 2014 ruling that they could face civil fines under federal pollution laws over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

* RIO TINTO - The global mining company plans to invest $500 million in a diamond project in India's Madhya Pradesh state, its Chief Executive Officer Sam Walsh said on Monday.

* AO WORLD - The company said AO website revenue for three months to 31st December 2014 was up 38 percent.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - The housebuilder said prospects for the British market in 2015 were "healthy" as it started the year with a record order book of 1.4 billion pounds, up 12 percent on a year ago.

* AFREN : British oil and gas producer Afren Plc said it was considering options for its operations in Barda Rash in Iraqi Kurdistan, citing poor drilling results.

* LAMPRELL - The British rig maker said revenue for 2015 would be about 10 percent below current expectations as the slump in oil prices hurts its ability to secure new business.

* QUINDELL - The company said Richard Rose will join the board as a non-executive chairman and Jim Sutcliffe will join as strategy director and deputy chairman.

* Britain's opposition Labour Party said it would try to introduce a law to give the energy regulator the power to force firms to cut prices in response to falls in wholesale costs, a move it hopes will boost it four months before a national election.

* Global oil prices extended their slide on Monday as Goldman Sachs lowered its short-term price outlook, while refineries in Ohio and Pennsylvania were hit by fires over the weekend, curtailing demand for crude in the U.S.

* London copper teetered towards fresh four-and-a-half year lows, with investors betting further losses were to come given stuttering demand growth in the United States and China.

