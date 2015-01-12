BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
LONDON Jan 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening steady on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.1 percent at 6,501.14 points in the previous session.
* SHIRE - Shire has agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc for $5.2 billion in its biggest acquisition yet, as the Dublin-based drugmaker strengthens its position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare diseases.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank is preparing to withdraw from its Asian corporate banking business and put most of it up for sale, according to a report by Bloomberg citing a person with knowledge of the discussions.
* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker said its MedImmune biotech unit had struck a deal with unlisted U.S. company Omnis Pharmaceuticals on the development of cancer-fighting oncolytic viruses.
* TESCO - Tesco could close up to 13 smaller shops in Hungary as part of a cost-cutting drive, the daily Magyar Nemzet reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.
* BP - BP and Anadarko Petroleum Corp narrowly failed to persuade a U.S appeals court to reconsider its 2014 ruling that they could face civil fines under federal pollution laws over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
* RIO TINTO - The global mining company plans to invest $500 million in a diamond project in India's Madhya Pradesh state, its Chief Executive Officer Sam Walsh said on Monday.
* AO WORLD - The company said AO website revenue for three months to 31st December 2014 was up 38 percent.
* TAYLOR WIMPEY - The housebuilder said prospects for the British market in 2015 were "healthy" as it started the year with a record order book of 1.4 billion pounds, up 12 percent on a year ago.
* AFREN : British oil and gas producer Afren Plc said it was considering options for its operations in Barda Rash in Iraqi Kurdistan, citing poor drilling results.
* LAMPRELL - The British rig maker said revenue for 2015 would be about 10 percent below current expectations as the slump in oil prices hurts its ability to secure new business.
* QUINDELL - The company said Richard Rose will join the board as a non-executive chairman and Jim Sutcliffe will join as strategy director and deputy chairman.
* Britain's opposition Labour Party said it would try to introduce a law to give the energy regulator the power to force firms to cut prices in response to falls in wholesale costs, a move it hopes will boost it four months before a national election.
* Global oil prices extended their slide on Monday as Goldman Sachs lowered its short-term price outlook, while refineries in Ohio and Pennsylvania were hit by fires over the weekend, curtailing demand for crude in the U.S.
* London copper teetered towards fresh four-and-a-half year lows, with investors betting further losses were to come given stuttering demand growth in the United States and China.
