LONDON Jan 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
16 to 19 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms at 6,501.42 points
in the previous session.
* Global oil prices continued the week's rout with benchmark Brent crude
falling for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday to its lowest in almost six
years, despite China reporting record crude imports.
* London copper slipped back towards a five-year low below the $6,000-mark,
shrugging off benign trade data from top metals user China as further falls in
oil markets soured broader appetite for commodities.
* China's December trade data beat expectations, as demand from a stronger
U.S. economy helped offset weakness in Europe and Japan while Chinese
bargain-shopping in commodities markets put a floor under sliding imports.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson)