LONDON, Jan 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 to 27 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,620.10 points on Tuesday, after earlier reaching its highest point since the start of 2015 at 6,640.44 points. * BHP BILLITON - The world's largest miner said on Wednesday it would cut its spending on shale drilling over the next six months as it looks to meet its promise not to reduce dividends in the face of a collapse in iron ore, copper and oil prices. * OIL FIRMS - North Sea oil and gas field operator Talisman Sinopec Energy UK said it would cut 300 jobs due to falling production and rising operating costs in the wake of plunging oil prices, becoming the latest company to axe jobs after oil majors BP and ConocoPhillips cut more than 500 jobs in the North Sea. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SABMiller PLC Q3 2015 SABMiller PLC Trading Update Pearson PLC Pearson PLC Trading Statement Release Firstgroup PLC Q3 2014 FirstGroup PLC Interim Management Statement Release Computacenter PLC Computacenter PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release Land Securities Q3 2014 Land Securities Group PLC Interim Group PLC Management Statement Release WH Smith PLC WH Smith PLC Christmas Trading Statement J D Wetherspoon PLC Q2 2014 J D Wetherspoon PLC Interim Management Statement Release Diploma PLC Q1 2015 Diploma PLC Interim Management Statement Release Halfords Group PLC Q3 2014 Halfords Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Genel Energy PLC Genel Energy PLC Trading and Operations Update Release Poundland Group PLC Q3 2014 Poundland Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release Pets at Home Group Q3 2015 Pets at Home Group PLC Trading PLC Statement Release Dixons Carphone PLC Q3 2014/2015 Dixons Carphone PLC Christmas Trading Statement Hochschild Mining Q4 2014 Hochschild Mining PLC Production PLC Results Release (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)