LONDON, Jan 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 16 to 27 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial
* The FTSE 100 index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,620.10 points on
Tuesday, after earlier reaching its highest point since the start of 2015 at
6,640.44 points.
* BHP BILLITON - The world's largest miner said on Wednesday it
would cut its spending on shale drilling over the next six months as it looks to
meet its promise not to reduce dividends in the face of a collapse in iron ore,
copper and oil prices.
* SABMILLER - International brewer SABMiller on Wednesday
reported a rise in third-quarter sales despite ongoing weakness in China due to
poor weather last year.
* PEARSON - The education and media group said it expected to grow
its earnings in 2015 after solid growth in its North American higher education
business helped it bring an end to a turbulent two-year period of restructuring
and profit downgrades.
* DIXONS CARPHONE - Electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons
Carphone raised its guidance for 2014-15 profit after a strong Christmas, it
said on Wednesday.
* FIRSTGROUP - The transport firm said it expected to meet its
forecasts for the current financial full year after strong third-quarter
performances from its rail operations in Britain and its shuttle bus business in
the United States.
* OIL FIRMS - North Sea oil and gas field operator Talisman Sinopec Energy
UK said it would cut 300 jobs due to falling production and rising operating
costs in the wake of plunging oil prices, becoming the latest company to axe
jobs after oil majors BP and ConocoPhillips cut more than 500
jobs in the North Sea.
* GENEL ENERGY - Genel Energy, one of the main oil producers
exporting crude from Iraqi Kurdistan, slashed its 2015 revenue guidance on
Wednesday on the back of weak crude prices and said it would cut jobs to lower
costs.
* HALFORDS - British retailer Halfords, whose boss Matt Davies will
leave to take charge of Tesco TSCO.L UK in June, posted a rise in Christmas
sales thanks to strong demand for car maintenance and cycling products.
