LONDON, Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 20 points, or 0.3 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial
* Britain's top share index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,852.40 to post a
fresh four-month high on Monday, helped by a rebound in energy shares.
* INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP (IAG) - Aer Lingus's
board is set to recommend an improved 1.36 billion euro ($1.52 billion) takeover
offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), Irish national
broadcaster RTE said.
* BP - Oil major BP is freezing base pay across the group this year,
the latest in a series of steps by oil majors to cut costs in response to
sinking oil prices.
* BANKING - The number of complaints received by Britain's Financial
Ombudsman Service about the mis-selling of loan insurance by banks and other
financial services firms fell in the fourth quarter of 2014, the service said on
Tuesday.
The euro zone's attempt to kick-start its stagnant economy should provide a
bright spot for European bank bosses in a results' season that will be grim for
investment bank revenues, sluggish for returns and where cost-cutting is key.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Marston's PLC Marston's PLC Interim
Management Statement
Release
Carpetright PLC Q3 2014 Carpetright PLC
Interim Management
Statement Release
easyJet plc Q1 2015 easyJet PLC Interim
Management Statement
Release
British Land Company PLC Q3 2014/2015 British Land
Company PLC Interim
Management Statement
Release
Britvic PLC Q1 2015 Britvic PLC Interim
Management Statement
Release
Crest Nicholson Holdings Full Year 2014 Crest
PLC Nicholson Holdings PLC
Earnings Release
Foxtons Group PLC Foxtons Group PLC Trading
Statement Release
PZ Cussons PLC Half Year 2014 PZ Cussons
PLC Earnings Release
Gem Diamonds Ltd Q4 2014 Gem Diamonds Ltd
Trading Statement Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)