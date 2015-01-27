(Adds further company news)
LONDON Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 20 points, or 0.3 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Britain's top share index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,852.40 to post a
fresh four-month high on Monday, helped by a rebound in energy shares.
* INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP (IAG) - Aer Lingus's
board has recommended an improved 1.36 billion-euro ($1.52 billion) takeover
offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), the Irish
airline said on Tuesday.
* EASYJET - British low-cost airline easyJet guided that
first-half seasonal losses would fall this year, as the group added more seats
to successful routes and succeeded in drawing in more business passengers.
* BP - Oil major BP is freezing base pay across the group this year,
the latest in a series of steps by oil majors to cut costs in response to
sinking oil prices.
* FOXTONS - British real estate agent Foxtons said it expected
full-year earnings to be in the region of 46 million pounds, after it posted a
12 percent fall in residential property sales in the fourth quarter.
* CARPETRIGHT, MARSTONS - Carpet retailer Carpetright and
pub firm Marstons both said they were set to achieve their full-year
expectations.
* BANKING - The number of complaints received by Britain's Financial
Ombudsman Service about the mis-selling of loan insurance by banks and other
financial services firms fell in the fourth quarter of 2014, the service said on
Tuesday.
The euro zone's attempt to kick-start its stagnant economy should provide a
bright spot for European bank bosses in a results' season that will be grim for
investment bank revenues, sluggish for returns and where cost-cutting is key.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)