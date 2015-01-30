LONDON Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 to 19 points, or up to 0.3 percent, higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index ended down 0.2 percent at 6,810.60 on Thursday, near a one week low with oil major Royal Dutch Shell weighing on the market after it missed earnings expectations.

* The index is up 3.7 percent this month, and is set for its best month since February last year heading into the last trading day in January.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Lead industry negotiator Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it was "optimistic" a new three-year agreement could be reached with a union representing hourly workers at 63 U.S. refineries that account for two-thirds of U.S. refining capacity.

* Oil prices dipped on Friday following slight gains in the previous session, with analysts saying the outlook remained weak, while London copper was headed for its longest weekly losing streak in more than six years as fragile economic growth and ample supply continued to hurt prices.

BT Q3 earnings

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash