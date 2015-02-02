(Adds company news)
LONDON Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat to 6 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, on Monday, according to
* The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.9 percent at 6,749.40 points in the
previous session.
* Activity in China's factory sector shrank for the second straight month in
January, a private business survey showed on Monday, as the new year got off to
a rocky start for the world's second-largest economy.
* RYANAIR HOLDINGS - The company raised its profit forecast
for the third time in as many months as costs fell and traffic grew, but it
cautioned that profit growth will be modest next year as rivals' cheaper fuel
push fares down.
* BP - The oil major will unveil plans on Tuesday to slash billions
of pounds off its capital spending programme in a bid to counter the impact of
plunging oil prices and a fall in its fourth quarter profits, The Guardian
reported.
* DIXONS CARPHONE - The company has reached an agreement with
Hutchison Whampoa's 3 to use the UK mobile operator's network to offer
customised Internet plans for the smart appliances sold in its stores, the
Financial Times reported.
* CRH - Irish building supplies group CRH has agreed to pay 6.5
billion euros ($7.4 billion) for assets Lafarge and Holcim
were obliged to sell ahead of their planned merger.
* SHIRE - The drugmaker said its Vyvanse capsules were approved for
binge eating treatment in the United States.
* INMARSAT - The company announced it successfully launched its
second global XPRESS satellite (Inmarsat-5 F2).
* FENNER - The company acquired Charter Medical for $29.9 million.
* Crude oil prices fell on Monday after U.S. unions called a refinery strike
and traders cashed in on strong price gains last week when the market soared on
a sharp drop in U.S. drilling.
* Shanghai copper jumped more than two percent on Monday, after China
factory data, fuelling hopes for increased stimulus from the world's second
biggest economy.
