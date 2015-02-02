(Adds company news)

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.9 percent at 6,749.40 points in the previous session.

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.9 percent at 6,749.40 points in the previous session.

* Activity in China's factory sector shrank for the second straight month in January, a private business survey showed on Monday, as the new year got off to a rocky start for the world's second-largest economy.

* RYANAIR HOLDINGS - The company raised its profit forecast for the third time in as many months as costs fell and traffic grew, but it cautioned that profit growth will be modest next year as rivals' cheaper fuel push fares down.

* BP - The oil major will unveil plans on Tuesday to slash billions of pounds off its capital spending programme in a bid to counter the impact of plunging oil prices and a fall in its fourth quarter profits, The Guardian reported.

* DIXONS CARPHONE - The company has reached an agreement with Hutchison Whampoa's 3 to use the UK mobile operator's network to offer customised Internet plans for the smart appliances sold in its stores, the Financial Times reported.

* CRH - Irish building supplies group CRH has agreed to pay 6.5 billion euros ($7.4 billion) for assets Lafarge and Holcim were obliged to sell ahead of their planned merger.

* SHIRE - The drugmaker said its Vyvanse capsules were approved for binge eating treatment in the United States.

* INMARSAT - The company announced it successfully launched its second global XPRESS satellite (Inmarsat-5 F2).

* FENNER - The company acquired Charter Medical for $29.9 million.

* Crude oil prices fell on Monday after U.S. unions called a refinery strike and traders cashed in on strong price gains last week when the market soared on a sharp drop in U.S. drilling.

* Shanghai copper jumped more than two percent on Monday, after China factory data, fuelling hopes for increased stimulus from the world's second biggest economy.

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Blaise Robinson)