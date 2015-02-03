LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE 100 index closed up 33.15 points, or 0.5 percent at 6,782.55 points on Monday, boosted by a surge in oil firms and Irish building supplies group CRH. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL < RDSa.L> - Oil company Shell intends to start a 10-year process to dismantle and remove one of Britain's oldest and biggest oil platforms, Brent Delta, the company said on Tuesday. Separately, Royal Dutch Shell negotiators met on Monday with the union representing workers at U.S. refineries as a strike stretches into a third day after talks on a new national contract broke down. * INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP - British Airways's owner committed to serving London to Ireland routes for five years on Monday in a bid to win backing from the Irish government for its takeover of partly state-owned airline Aer Lingus. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BTG PLC BTG PLC Interim Management Statement Release St. Modwen Properties Full Year 2014 St. Modwen PLC Properties PLC Earnings Release Ocado Group PLC Full Year 2014 Ocado Group PLC Earnings Release BP PLC Q4 2014 BP PLC Earnings Release BG Group PLC Q4 and Full Year 2014 BG Group PLC Earnings Release Talktalk Telecom Group Q3 2014 Talktalk Telecom PLC Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Blaise Robinson)