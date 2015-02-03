LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to
* The FTSE 100 index closed up 33.15 points, or 0.5 percent at 6,782.55
points on Monday, boosted by a surge in oil firms and Irish building supplies
group CRH.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL < RDSa.L> - Oil company Shell intends to start a 10-year
process to dismantle and remove one of Britain's oldest and biggest oil
platforms, Brent Delta, the company said on Tuesday.
Separately, Royal Dutch Shell negotiators met on Monday with the union
representing workers at U.S. refineries as a strike stretches into a third day
after talks on a new national contract broke down.
* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP - British Airways's owner committed
to serving London to Ireland routes for five years on Monday in a bid to win
backing from the Irish government for its takeover of partly state-owned airline
Aer Lingus.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BTG PLC BTG PLC Interim Management
Statement Release
St. Modwen Properties Full Year 2014 St. Modwen
PLC Properties PLC Earnings
Release
Ocado Group PLC Full Year 2014 Ocado Group
PLC Earnings Release
BP PLC Q4 2014 BP PLC Earnings
Release
BG Group PLC Q4 and Full Year 2014 BG
Group PLC Earnings Release
Talktalk Telecom Group Q3 2014 Talktalk Telecom
PLC Group PLC Interim
Management Statement
Release
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Blaise Robinson)