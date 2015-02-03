(Adds company news)

LONDON Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index closed up 33.15 points, or 0.5 percent at 6,782.55 points on Monday, boosted by a surge in oil firms and Irish building supplies group CRH.

* BP - Oil major BP beat profit expectations for the fourth quarter of 2014 while taking a $3.6 billion impairment charge and cutting capital expenditures due to low oil prices.

* BG GROUP - Britain's third-biggest energy company booked nearly $6 billion worth of impairment charges in 2014 on the back of the steep drop in oil prices, forcing it to slash its 2015 investment budget to $6-7 billion.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered is looking to sell its retail business in the Philippines, part of a wider bid by embattled CEO Peter Sands to cut costs and shrink the bank's asset base, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL < RDSa.L> - Oil company Shell intends to start a 10-year process to dismantle and remove one of Britain's oldest and biggest oil platforms, Brent Delta, the company said on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Dutch Shell negotiators met on Monday with the union representing workers at U.S. refineries as a strike stretches into a third day after talks on a new national contract broke down.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - Aberdeen Asset Management's funds under management fell to 323.3 billion pounds ($485.7 billion) at the end of 2014 from 324.4 billion pounds three months earlier, the money manager said on Tuesday.

* CAPITA - British outsourcing group Capita said it agreed to acquire avocis, a customer contract management company operating in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, for 210 million euros.

* OCADO - - British online grocer Ocado on Tuesday posted an annual pretax profit for the first time since it was founded in 2000.

* TALKTALK - The British broadband supplier posted a 4.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, broadly in line with market expectations, after it recorded its strongest combined take-up of mobile, TV and fibre offers.

* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP - British Airways's owner committed to serving London to Ireland routes for five years on Monday in a bid to win backing from the Irish government for its takeover of partly state-owned airline Aer Lingus.

* ICAP - The world's largest interdealer broker will be fined by the EU this week for allegedly facilitating cartels on yen-denominated inter-rate benchmarks, the Financial Times reported.

