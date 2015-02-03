(Adds company news)
LONDON Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat to 7 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The FTSE 100 index closed up 33.15 points, or 0.5 percent at 6,782.55
points on Monday, boosted by a surge in oil firms and Irish building supplies
group CRH.
* BP - Oil major BP beat profit expectations for the fourth quarter
of 2014 while taking a $3.6 billion impairment charge and cutting capital
expenditures due to low oil prices.
* BG GROUP - Britain's third-biggest energy company booked nearly $6
billion worth of impairment charges in 2014 on the back of the steep drop in oil
prices, forcing it to slash its 2015 investment budget to $6-7 billion.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered is looking to sell its
retail business in the Philippines, part of a wider bid by embattled CEO Peter
Sands to cut costs and shrink the bank's asset base, a person with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL < RDSa.L> - Oil company Shell intends to start a 10-year
process to dismantle and remove one of Britain's oldest and biggest oil
platforms, Brent Delta, the company said on Tuesday.
Separately, Royal Dutch Shell negotiators met on Monday with the union
representing workers at U.S. refineries as a strike stretches into a third day
after talks on a new national contract broke down.
* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - Aberdeen Asset Management's funds
under management fell to 323.3 billion pounds ($485.7 billion) at the end of
2014 from 324.4 billion pounds three months earlier, the money manager said on
Tuesday.
* CAPITA - British outsourcing group Capita said it agreed to
acquire avocis, a customer contract management company operating in Germany,
Austria and Switzerland, for 210 million euros.
* OCADO - - British online grocer Ocado on Tuesday posted an annual
pretax profit for the first time since it was founded in 2000.
* TALKTALK - The British broadband supplier posted a 4.2 percent
rise in third-quarter revenue, broadly in line with market expectations, after
it recorded its strongest combined take-up of mobile, TV and fibre offers.
* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP - British Airways's owner committed
to serving London to Ireland routes for five years on Monday in a bid to win
backing from the Irish government for its takeover of partly state-owned airline
Aer Lingus.
* ICAP - The world's largest interdealer broker will be fined by the
EU this week for allegedly facilitating cartels on yen-denominated inter-rate
benchmarks, the Financial Times reported.
