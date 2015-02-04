LONDON Feb 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
19 to 21 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.3 percent higher in the previous session
at 6,871.80 points, near its highest level since September 2014.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Negotiations made no progress on Tuesday as
Royal Dutch Shell and union leaders haggled over a new wage contract for U.S.
refinery workers who have been on strike for three days, the union said.
* BP - U.S. regulators are considering naming BP and its entities in
an enforcement action alleging the British oil major violated anti-fraud and
reporting rules while using Canadian oil pipelines, BP said in its quarterly
results statement on Tuesday.
* Oil prices fell as renewed concerns over global demand and high stock
levels halted a rally that pushed up prices by about 19 percent over the past
four sessions.
* London copper futures reversed early losses to trade higher, building on
the strongest gains since mid-2013 overnight.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
GlaxoSmithKline PLC Q4 2014
Victrex PLC Q1 2015
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Half Year 2015
SKY PLC Q2 2014/2015
Daily Mail and General Trust PLC Trading Statement
