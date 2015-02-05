(Adds company news)
* The FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.2 percent at 6,860.02 points,
retreating from 5-month highs after oil stocks slipped and investment company
Hargreaves Lansdown fell following a fall in profits.
* BT - BT said on Thursday it had agreed to buy mobile operator EE
for 12.5 billion pounds ($19 billion), and would raise 1 billion pounds through
a placing of new shares to fund the deal.
* VODAFONE - A steady recovery in Europe helped Vodafone to stem
the rate of sales decline in its third quarter, putting the world's second
biggest mobile operator in touching distance of overall revenue growth once
again.
Vodafone also said that the BT deal for EE requires scrutiny, as it would
become the dominant player in Britain.
* TESCO - Britain's grocery industry watchdog said on Thursday it
had launched an investigation into supermarket Tesco's supplier practices which
have resulted in delayed payments.
* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had agreed to buy
Actavis' branded respiratory drug business in the United States and
Canada for an initial payment of $600 million as it seeks external deals to
ensure growth.
The announcement came as Britain's second-biggest drugmaker posted
fourth-quarter results that fell short of expectations.
* COMPASS GROUP - Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm,
maintained its full-year outlook after seeing a return to growth in Europe and
Japan, but warned that lower oil prices may impact its oil extraction-related
business.
* SMITH & NEPHEW - British artificial hip and knee maker Smith &
Nephew posted a 7 percent rise in trading profit in the fourth quarter, and said
it was confident it would grow both revenue and its trading profit margin in
2015.
* DAIRY CREST - Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain's largest
dairy food company, said its cheese and spreads businesses performed robustly
while dairies business had continued to make losses in the nine months ended
Dec. 31.
* BP - A U.S. investigation into oil major BP breaking anti-fraud
and reporting rules on using oil pipelines is related to crude shipped on
Enbridge Inc's Mainline system, Enbridge said on Wednesday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The United Steelworkers union (USW) said a
new contract offer was made by lead oil company negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc
on Wednesday night as a strike by U.S. refinery workers ended its fourth day.
* IMPERIAL TOBACCO - Imperial Tobacco Group is launching a new
e-cigarette in France next week, giving the big tobacco firm a lifestyle brand
in addition to its existing brand Puritane, marketed more as a healthcare
product.
