LONDON, March 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up by 13 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.6 percent at 6,945.20 points on
Wednesday, just shy of its all time high at 6,974 points hit earlier this month.
* U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday moved a step closer
to hiking rates for the first time since 2006, but downgraded its economic
growth and inflation projections, signalling it is in no rush to push borrowing
costs to more normal levels.
* ARM : British chip design firm ARM Holdings PLC said on Thursday
its market share in servers may touch around 20 percent by 2020, up from less
than 1 percent now, citing massive potential in the market for big data.
* HSBC : Former HSBC Holdings Plc executive Lord Green expressed his
"dismay and regret" when questioned about tax evasion and avoidance at the
bank's Swiss branch by Channel 4 on Wednesday.
* SKY : Sky is to hike prices after the Premier League soccer
auction, the Financial Times reported.
* OIL: Brent crude futures fell towards $55 a barrel on Thursday after a
bigger than expected crude stock build in the United States, though losses were
limited by a weaker dollar as the Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of
interest rate hikes.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)