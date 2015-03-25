(Adds company news)

LONDON, March 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 12 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index rose as much as 0.4 percent to a record intraday high of 7,065.08 points in the previous session, but then slipped back to close down 0.3 percent at 7,019.68 points.

* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker will collaborate with Harvard Stem Cell Institute in diabetes.

* UNITED UTILITIES GROUP - The company said current trading was in line with the group's expectations for year ending 31 March 2015 and its revenue this year was expected to be slightly higher than last year.

* TUI GROUP - Tour company TUI said it was confident of meeting a target to grow full-year underlying operating profit by between 10 and 15 percent, helped by rising holiday sales and prices.

* BALFOUR BEATTY - British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty reported a total loss of 59 million pounds ($87.6 million) in 2014 and said it had suspended its dividend as a result of ongoing challenges in its UK construction contracts.

* BELLWAY - Housebuilder Bellway said it would reward shareholders after it posted a 53 percent rise in pretax profit for the six months to end-January, as it increased volumes of new homes to meet demand in a robust property market.

* TSB - Spain's Banco Sabadell sees little chance of a rival bidder for TSB emerging as it closes in on a takeover of the British bank, Chairman Josep Oliu said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, adding he did not expect major regulatory obstacles for the purchase.

* MONITISE - British mobile-banking software maker Monitise said it was no longer looking to sell itself, and would continue streamlining its business as an independent company. The company also said its founder and co-CEO Alastair Lukies would step down with immediate effect and Elizabeth Buse would become the sole CEO.

* Crude futures dipped on Wednesday as ballooning U.S. storage volumes pressured prices, a trend some analysts said they expected to continue for another two months.

* London copper slipped from more than two-month highs hit the previous session as the dollar firmed, but expectations of falling mine supply supported prices.

* Spain's Telefonica said it had finalised a deal to sell its British mobile business O2 to Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa for 10.25 billion pounds ($15.2 billion), confirming details announced earlier this year.

