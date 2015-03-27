(Adds further company news) LONDON, March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Friday after a three-day drop. June futures on the UK blue chip index were little changed at 0724 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The FTSE closed 1.4 percent lower at 6,895.33 points in the previous day, bringing the drop since a record high hit on Tuesday to 2.4 percent. * ENERGY STOCKS - Oil prices fell more than $1 on Friday after sharp gains the session before, as worries of a disruption to crude supplies due to Saudi Arabia-led air strikes in Yemen eased. * MINERS - Three-quarters of China's domestic iron ore capacity is incurring losses, an industry official said on Friday, as a sustained slump in the price of the steelmaking commodity batters higher cost producers. * ANTOFAGASTA - The miner said on Friday it has suspended operations at three Chilean mines due to rains. London copper fell on Friday but was set for its third straight weekly climb, supported by mine closures in key producer Chile and a slow pick-up in seasonal demand from top consumer China. * RIO TINTO - Anglo Australian miner Rio Tinto plans to cut jobs in mergers and acquisitions and business development, three sources said, to cut costs as it battles a slump in commodity prices. * ICAP The world's largest interdealer broker is considering spinning off EBS-BrokerTec, a move that would separate its electronic trading operations from a lackluster unit that handles trades over the phone, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The stock was seen opening between 1 percent and 2 percent higher on Friday, traders said. * BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS - The British housebuilder named David Thomas as its next chief executive, promoting the group finance director to the top job after Mark Clare said he would step down after nine years in the role. * EVRAZ - Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya, controlled by steelmaker Evraz, said on Friday it would not pay dividends on its 2014 results. * INSURERS - Britain's financial regulator broke its own rules by failing to keep markets orderly when it mishandled the announcement of a review into life insurance policies, lawmakers said on Friday. * RBS - In 2007, a Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc employee emailed his boss with his view of a sample of mortgages underlying a bond that the bank was underwriting: "This one is crap." Fred Goodwin has been told to disclose personal emails he sent in the run-up to Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc 2008 rights issue, as part of a 4 billion pounds court case, The Telegraph repoted late on Thursday. (bit.ly/1BvOE73) * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Symbol Company Event Carnival PLC Q1 2015 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.6740 pounds) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)