LONDON, March 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 27 to 35 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which hit a record intraday high of 7,065.08 points on Tuesday, fell 0.6 percent to 6,855.02 points on Friday, pulled down by commodity stocks as iron ore prices plunged. [ID: * GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline has reached a deal with the British government to supply a new meningitis B vaccine, following a lengthy stand-off over price with the product's previous owner Novartis. * SKY - European pay-TV group Sky plans to bid in the next auction of rights to show German Bundesliga soccer matches, its chief executive told German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung. * RIO TINTO - Proposals made to the Mongolian government by global mining giant Rio Tinto last November to restart the long-delayed Oyu Tolgoi copper mine were the firm's "best and final offer" and won't be changed, Rio's chief executive said. * INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP - British Airways, which is owned by IAG, said on Sunday tens of thousands of its frequent flyer accounts had been hacked and that it had frozen those affected to sort the problem out. * STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered remains committed to Islamic banking and expects growth in its core markets, a spokesman for the lender said on Sunday, after the head of its Islamic arm departed. * TULLOW OIL - Ivory Coast argued in an international tribunal on Sunday that allowing Ghana to continue oil exploration in a disputed offshore area pending a ruling on their border line would do irreparable damage to its economy and energy policy. * FINANCIALS - Top European and U.S. banks axed 59,000 jobs last year as they restructured and cut costs, with headcount expected to shrink further in Europe as bosses strive to improve profitability that has been hit hard by tougher regulation. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: James Halstead PLC Half Year 2015 James Halstead PLC Earnings Release Compass Group PLC Compass Group PLC Pre Close Trading Statement Release Central Asia Metals PLC Full Year 2014 Central Asia Metals PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)