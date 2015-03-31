(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON, March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index was indicated to edge lower on Tuesday, with June futures on the index down 0.2 percent at 0733 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index finished 0.5 percent higher at 6,891.43 points on Monday, taking its rise so far this quarter to 5 percent and setting it on track for its biggest quarterly gain in two years.

* British consumer morale rose to its highest in nearly 13 years, beating economists' forecasts as households became more upbeat about the economic outlook and more willing to spend, a survey from researchers GfK showed on Tuesday.

* RBS - Rory Cullinan, head of Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc's RBS.L investment bank, resigned after a disagreement with senior management over strategy, the Financial Times reported citing a person close to RBS. (on.ft.com/1Dh9ED6)

* TESCO - Britain's biggest retailer has started the process to sell-off land from abandoned supermarket development projects, seeking to raise cash to help to finance its recovery plan under its new boss.

The Guardian reported late on Monday that Tesco is radically restructuring the way it works with suppliers, cutting the number of ways in which it charges them from 24 to just three.

* KINGFISHER - Europe's biggest home improvement retailer, said on Tuesday it planned to close about 60 underperforming B&Q stores in Britain as the wider group posted a 7.5 percent fall in annual profit.

* MITIE - The outsourcing company expects its full-year operating profit to be slightly lower than forecast as a result of pricing pressures in its home care and social housing businesses, it said on Tuesday.

* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto and Mongolia have made a breakthrough in a tax dispute that has been among issues stalling development of the $6.5 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper mine, according to an official familiar with the government's position.

* ANTOFAGASTA - Teck Resources Ltd and Antofagasta denied on Monday that they were in talks about a merger after Bloomberg news reported that the two mining companies were in early stage talks.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell will resume drilling off Alaska after suspending operations for two years in the wake of an accident, the special U.S. envoy to the Arctic said on Monday, but gave no details as to when.

Royal Dutch Shell has shelved plans to increase capacity by 20 percent at its 70,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, according to a person familiar with the plant's operations.

* GULF KEYSTONE - A group of investors led by former Tullow Oil chairman Patrick Plunkett said on Monday it had offered to help Gulf Keystone solve its funding problems but the firm had so far declined to engage in discussions.

* CENTRICA - Gas deliveries to Britain's Barrow terminal remained shut on Tuesday morning after dropping to zero on Monday evening due to an unexpected outage, data from the National Grid showed. The terminal's operator Centrica said it had been investigating the reasons for the outage and its duration was unknown.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to settle a lawsuit by Johnson & Johnson accusing it of using false advertising at the start of the U.S. allergy season to grab market share.

* DIAGEO, SABMILLER - The Daily Mail's market report on Tuesday cited Diageo and SabMiller as possible takeover targets.

