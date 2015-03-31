(Adds futures, company news)
LONDON, March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index was indicated
to edge lower on Tuesday, with June futures on the index down 0.2
percent at 0733 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index finished 0.5 percent higher at 6,891.43 points on
Monday, taking its rise so far this quarter to 5 percent and setting it on track
for its biggest quarterly gain in two years.
* British consumer morale rose to its highest in nearly 13 years, beating
economists' forecasts as households became more upbeat about the economic
outlook and more willing to spend, a survey from researchers GfK showed on
Tuesday.
* RBS - Rory Cullinan, head of Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc's
RBS.L investment bank, resigned after a disagreement with senior management over
strategy, the Financial Times reported citing a person close to RBS. (on.ft.com/1Dh9ED6)
* TESCO - Britain's biggest retailer has started the process to
sell-off land from abandoned supermarket development projects, seeking to raise
cash to help to finance its recovery plan under its new boss.
The Guardian reported late on Monday that Tesco is radically restructuring
the way it works with suppliers, cutting the number of ways in which it charges
them from 24 to just three.
* KINGFISHER - Europe's biggest home improvement retailer, said on
Tuesday it planned to close about 60 underperforming B&Q stores in Britain as
the wider group posted a 7.5 percent fall in annual profit.
* MITIE - The outsourcing company expects its full-year operating
profit to be slightly lower than forecast as a result of pricing pressures in
its home care and social housing businesses, it said on Tuesday.
* RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto and Mongolia have made a breakthrough in a
tax dispute that has been among issues stalling development of the $6.5 billion
Oyu Tolgoi copper mine, according to an official familiar with the government's
position.
* ANTOFAGASTA - Teck Resources Ltd and Antofagasta denied
on Monday that they were in talks about a merger after Bloomberg news reported
that the two mining companies were in early stage talks.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell will resume drilling off
Alaska after suspending operations for two years in the wake of an accident, the
special U.S. envoy to the Arctic said on Monday, but gave no details as to when.
Royal Dutch Shell has shelved plans to increase capacity by 20 percent at
its 70,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, according to a person
familiar with the plant's operations.
* GULF KEYSTONE - A group of investors led by former Tullow Oil
chairman Patrick Plunkett said on Monday it had offered to help Gulf Keystone
solve its funding problems but the firm had so far declined to engage in
discussions.
* CENTRICA - Gas deliveries to Britain's Barrow terminal remained
shut on Tuesday morning after dropping to zero on Monday evening due to an
unexpected outage, data from the National Grid showed. The terminal's operator
Centrica said it had been investigating the reasons for the outage and its
duration was unknown.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to settle a lawsuit
by Johnson & Johnson accusing it of using false advertising at the start
of the U.S. allergy season to grab market share.
* DIAGEO, SABMILLER - The Daily Mail's market report on
Tuesday cited Diageo and SabMiller as possible takeover targets.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)