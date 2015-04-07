LONDON, April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 30 to 31 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.4 percent at 6,833.46 points on Thursday. The London market was closed for the Easter holiday on Friday and Monday.

* VEDANTA : Cairn India Ltd, India's largest private-sector oil producer, said on Monday it had moved the Delhi High Court against a $3.3 billion tax demand from Indian authorities related to its listing in 2007. The company, a unit of London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc, said it had filed a writ petition seeking "quashing/setting aside" of the order passed by the tax authorities.

* GLENCORE /RIO TINTO : Britain's Daily Mail newspaper reported that miner Glencore could launch a new bid for rival Rio Tinto.

* BHP BILLITON /RIO TINTO : Australia is pursuing global miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto for shifting billions of dollars in iron ore profits through marketing hubs in Singapore that pay almost no tax, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.

* FOREX TRADES: The UK Treasury has urged the Bank of England to consider time stamps on forex trades, the Financial Times reported.

* OIL PRICE: Brent crude fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, paring overnight gains of nearly 6 percent, after Goldman Sachs said prices needed to remain low for months to achieve a slowdown in U.S. output growth.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)