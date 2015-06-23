LONDON, June 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 2 to 6 points, as much as or 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
* The blue-chip index rose 115.22 points, or 1.7 percent, to 6,825.67 points
on Monday, as bid speculation boosted media group Sky and utility
Severn Trent, while hopes of a Greek debt deal lifted stock markets
worldwide.
* LADBROKES - British bookmaker Ladbrokes PLC said on Monday evening
that it was in talks with the board of Gala Coral Group Limited to combine their
businesses and list the entity on London's stock market.
* G4S - Security services group G4S GFS.L has drawn up plans with
Greece's central bank to keep the country's cash machines stocked in the event
of a full-blown economic crisis, the company told Reuters on Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Telecom Plus PLC Full Year 2014 Telecom Plus PLC
Earnings Release
Petrofac Ltd Petrofac Ltd Trading Statement
Release
Carnival PLC Q2 2015 Carnival PLC Earnings
Release
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)