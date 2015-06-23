(Adds company news)
LONDON, June 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen
opening roughly steady, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash
market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip index rose 115.22 points, or 1.7 percent, to 6,825.67 points
on Monday, as bid speculation boosted media group Sky and utility
Severn Trent, while hopes of a Greek debt deal lifted stock markets
worldwide.
* LLOYDS - Britain has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to
below 17 percent, the finance ministry said in a stock market disclosure on
Tuesday.
* PETROFAC - Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said it expected
its net profit for the year to be weighted towards the second half and that its
order book at the end of May had grown to $20.5 billion.
* TULLOW OIL - British oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil drilled a dry
well in the Norwegian Sea, about 14 kilometres southeast of the Heidrun field,
partner North Energy said on Tuesday.
* LADBROKES - British bookmaker Ladbrokes PLC said on Monday evening
that it was in talks with the board of Gala Coral Group Limited to combine their
businesses and list the entity on London's stock market.
* BUNZL - British business supplies distributor Bunzl said organic
growth slowed in the first half of its financial year, due to some lost business
and price declines on plastic resin based products in North America.
* CHEMRING - British defence contractor Chemring Group Plc reported
a first-half loss, hurt by delays in orders from the Middle East and budgetary
cuts in its key markets.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - World No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American
Platinum, a unit of Anglo American, said on Tuesday it aimed to
reconfigure a number of its South African mines to make them more profitable in
the face of depressed prices.
* G4S - Security services group G4S GFS.L has drawn up plans with
Greece's central bank to keep the country's cash machines stocked in the event
of a full-blown economic crisis, the company told Reuters on Monday.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)