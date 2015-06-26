(Adds more items)

LONDON, June 26 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract fell 0.5 percent on Friday, with persistent concerns over Greece's debt crisis weighing on equity markets. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,807.82 points on Thursday.

* GREECE: Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international creditors on Thursday, setting up a last-ditch effort on Saturday to avert a default next week or start preparing to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.

* TESCO : Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco showed a tentative recovery in its key home market was starting to move onto a stronger footing, with the sales decline in its first quarter coming in ahead of forecasts.

* TRINITY MIRROR : Media and newspaper company Trinity Mirror posted lower first-half revenues.

* BRITAIN/EU: Prime Minister David Cameron told European Union leaders on Thursday he needed a new deal to keep Britain as a member, opening a struggle over the bloc's future at a summit preoccupied with keeping Greece from crashing out.

* CVC/KKR/ENDESA: Private equity funds CVC and KKR are studying a bid for a sizeable stake in Endesa, the Spanish subsidiary of Italian energy group Enel, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* BP : Penn Virginia Corp's shares rose as much as 23 percent on Thursday following a report that BP Plc had offered to buy the U.S. oil and gas producer for $8 per share.

* TUNGSTEN : Edi Truell plans to take Tungsten private, the Financial Times reported.

* BBC: British telecoms regulator Ofcom is to take charge of the BBC, the Daily Telegraph reported.

* COPPER: London copper was on track for its first weekly climb since mid-May on Friday.

* OIL: Oil prices were little changed in thin trade on Friday.

