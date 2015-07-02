(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON, July 2 Britain's FTSE 100 futures fell 0.1 percent on Thursday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index was up by 80.88 points, or 1.2 percent, at 6,601.86 points by the close on Wednesday, bouncing back from five-and-a-half month lows, lifted by airline stocks that were boosted by lower oil prices and a recommendation for a new runway at London's Heathrow airport.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The lender said on Thursday that the government had reduced its stake in the bank to 15.9 percent from 16.87 percent previously, in a further step towards its full privatisation.

* PERSIMMON - One of Britain's biggest housebuilders said its volumes and revenue rose in the first half of the year as consumer sentiment remained resilient even in the run-up to May's general election.

* HSBC - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe told the BBC he believed that any decision by HSBC on whether to base itself outside of the Bank of England's jurisdiction would be driven by business considerations, not a search for looser regulation.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - OPEC's decision, led by Saudi Arabia, to not cut oil production has put pressure on U.S. shale gas producers which in turn has put brakes on America's energy boom, the chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell Plc said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday.

* TESCO - Carlyle Group and MBK Partners are among the shortlisted bidders for Tesco PLC's South Korea business which is valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

* RIO TINTO - The head of global mining firm Rio Tinto urged governments on Wednesday not to be tempted to introduce protectionist measures as they aim to preserve revenue at a time of weakening commodity prices.

* EX-DIVS - Babcock, British Land, Burberry Coc-Cola Hellenic Bottling and Royal Mail are set to trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, which will trim 1.7 points off the FTSE 100, by Reuters calculations.

* Companies will be unable to contribute to solving Britain's dire productivity problem unless they invest more in workforce development and "smarter" working practices, an industry body said on Thursday.

* British house prices dropped 0.2 percent in June -- well below economists' forecasts of a 0.2 percent rise -- pushing the annual rate of growth to a two-year low of 3.3 percent from 4.6 percent in May, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)