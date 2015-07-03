LONDON, July 3 Britain's FTSE 100 headed for a steady open on Friday after gaining in the previous two sessions, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,630.47 points on Thursday.

* Oil prices dropped as a rising U.S. rig count stoked fears of oversupply and after Chinese regulators opened an investigation into suspected stock market manipulation.

* London copper was set for a second weekly rise on Friday, underpinned by prospects of a demand recovery later in the year and as short holders closed positions, but traders said concerns over Greece and slowing growth in China would crimp gains.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)