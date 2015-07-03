US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
LONDON, July 3 Britain's FTSE 100 headed for a steady open on Friday after gaining in the previous two sessions, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,630.47 points on Thursday.
* Oil prices dropped as a rising U.S. rig count stoked fears of oversupply and after Chinese regulators opened an investigation into suspected stock market manipulation.
* London copper was set for a second weekly rise on Friday, underpinned by prospects of a demand recovery later in the year and as short holders closed positions, but traders said concerns over Greece and slowing growth in China would crimp gains.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)