(Adds company news)

LONDON, July 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 12 points higher, or up 0.2 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were up 0.2 percent by 0628 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower at 6,535.68 points in the previous session.

* MARKS & SPENCER - The British retailer said underlying sales in its non-food business slipped in its first quarter, a setback for the group after a return to growth in the previous three months. nFWN0ZL023]

* BARCLAYS - The British bank said it has spent more than $150 million to develop a resolution plan for its U.S. operations that would allow it to be wound down if it hits trouble, and warned of further extra compliance costs ahead.

* RIO TINTO - The Australian state of New South Wales has proposed changing its mining approval process to give greater consideration to environmental concerns, potentially threatening a colliery expansion planned by mining giant Rio Tinto.

* TESCO - Private equity firm KKR & Co has re-entered the list of eligible bidders for Tesco's South Korean business after offering to increase its bid price, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday.

* ASTRAZENECA - The company has agreed to pay $46.5 million and Cephalon $7.5 million to resolve allegations that the two drug firms underpaid rebates owed under the Medicaid programme, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

* GKN, SMITHS GROUP - GKN said that Andrew Reynolds Smith, chief executive automotive, intends to step down from board on 25 September 2015 to take up the role of Smiths Group chief executive.

* Britain's largest energy suppliers have acted in line with competition laws, the country's anti-trust watchdog said on Tuesday in its preliminary findings of an anti-trust probe. "The presence of vertically integrated firms does not have a detrimental impact on competition," the Competition and Markets Authority said.

* The biggest shakeup of trading laws since the reforms of the 1990s is set to be unveiled in the budget on Wednesday. UK finance minister George Osborne will hand responsibility for Sunday trading laws to Britain's towns and cities, allowing them to decide how long shops can stay open, in a move that will put an end to the national ban on large stores staying open for more than six hours, the Guardian reported.

* ASOS - The British online fashion retailer said full-year sales growth would be at the top end of guidance as its strategy of cutting prices internationally continued to boost trade.

* Mining stocks will be in focus after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that China, the world's top metals consumer, had the confidence and ability to deal with the risks and challenges faced by its economy, according to a statement on the central government's website.

* Chinese stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, taking no comfort from a slew of support measures unleashed by Beijing in recent days, and unnerved by Chinese Premier's failure to mention the market chaos in a statement on the economy.

* Crude oil prices steadied after posting one of their biggest sell-offs this year in the previous session over Greece's rejection of debt bailout terms and China's stock market woes.

* London copper drifted on Tuesday, a day after sliding to five-month lows.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)